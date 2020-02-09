Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trending Now: Swift Take Down

Trending Now: Swift Take Down

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Trending Now: Swift Take DownTaylor Swift's dad takes down suspected home burglar.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift's Dad Fights Off Alleged Burglar at Florida Penthouse

Taylor Swift's dad, Scott Swift, reportedly had a scary encounter last month. According to the Tampa...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizTamworth HeraldFOXNews.comJust Jaredcbs4.com


Apple's Swift programming language is headed towards 'world domination' — here's why developers at Uber and Airbnb are placing their bets on it (AAPL, UBER, SQ)

Apple's Swift programming language is headed towards 'world domination' — here's why developers at Uber and Airbnb are placing their bets on it (AAPL, UBER, SQ)· Apple's Swift programming language launched in 2014, and quickly became a smash success with iOS...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man rescued from flooded Big Black River [Video]Man rescued from flooded Big Black River

A man was rescued from the flooded Big Black River trying to go see his friends.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 00:47Published

Taylor Swift's dad encounters would-be burglar [Video]Taylor Swift's dad encounters would-be burglar

Taylor Swift's father came face-to-face with an alleged burglar at his Florida home last month.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.