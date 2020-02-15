Global  

Actress Amy Schumer Opens Up About IVF

Actress Amy Schumer Opens Up About IVF

Actress Amy Schumer Opens Up About IVF

Actress Amy Schumer is opening up about her experience with IVF, sharing her journey on social media.

Schumer says she wants to make sure no one feels alone; CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.
