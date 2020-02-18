Global  

New Human Relations director in Terre Haute

The city of terre haute has a new human relations commission director in place.

Jordan lough is now filling that position.

She spoke at yesterday's n- double-a-c-p meeting lough says part of her goal is to raise awareness for everything the commission does.

This includes assuring civil rights and justice to




