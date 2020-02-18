Sewer bill issue

One landlord in one one landlord in terre haute is voicing his concerns over sewer bills.

On news 10 first at five..

We introduced you to "john crowley" he says he's frustrated he's being held responsible for paying sewer bills for his tenants... after they've moved "out".

In tonight's consumer alert..

News 10's jada huddlestun shares more on his frustrations and what the city has to say.

It's something crowley says he's been dealing with since last spring.

Paying the sewer bills for tenants after they're gone.

He shares why he's speaking out.

Pk} john crowley is a landlord in terre haute.

He rents property near springhill drive.

Over the last several months..

He says he's been held responsible for past due sewer bills of his tenants.

"it's not my bill.

I have a lease.

In my lease, all utilities are paid by tenant.

I just don't think it's right that i should be paying somebody else's bill."

We did some digging... and found in indiana..

There's a bill that says this responsbility would fall on the tenant..

Not the landlord.

The exception..

Is for sewage services.

Not good news for crowley.

He hopes there will be more protection for landlords in the future.

"i'm just trying to find out what my options are and to see if we can get things changed.// i just want them to take care of it.

It's not right, and i think it should be changed."

I reached out to the terre haute sewage departement.

They say they're just going along with indiana code.

That means at this point..

The responsbility of unpaid sewage bills will continue to fall on the landlord.

'it's much easier for them to hand me the bill, and expect me to pay it and demand it."

I did reach out to the sewage department.

They say if things were to change in the future..

That's something the city council would decide... not them.

Back to you.

The wabash back to you.

Not them.

Would decide... city council something the that's future..

Change in the things were to they say if department.

Sewage out to the i did reach demand it."

Pay it and demand it."

I did reach out to the sewage department.

They say if things were to change in the future..

That's something the city council would decide... not them.

Back