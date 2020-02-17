'Super Flush' Held At Globe Life Field As It Is Now 94% Complete 19 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:09s - Published 'Super Flush' Held At Globe Life Field As It Is Now 94% Complete The Texas Rangers' new home, Globe Life Field, is now 94% complete with less than a month left until the stadium's first event.

