We Are the Dream - HBO Documentary (2020) - Executive Producer Mahershala Ali

We Are the Dream - HBO Documentary (2020) - Executive Producer Mahershala Ali

We Are the Dream - HBO Documentary (2020) - Executive Producer Mahershala Ali

Executive producer and Oakland native Mahershala Ali talks about the impact of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest on the lives of students and the community.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Directors James Lee Hernandez & Brian Lazarte Speak On The HBO Documentary, 'McMillion$' [Video]Directors James Lee Hernandez & Brian Lazarte Speak On The HBO Documentary, "McMillion$"

A six-part documentary series from executive producer Mark Wahlberg, HBO's "McMillion$" chronicles the stranger-than-fiction true story of how $24 million-dollars was stolen from the McDonald’s..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 22:53Published

We Are The Dream The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical [Video]We Are The Dream The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical

We Are The Dream The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical (2020) - Official Trailer - HBO Every year in Oakland, CA, hundreds of pre-K through 12th grade students compete in the Martin Luther King..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:20Published

