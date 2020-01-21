We Are the Dream - HBO Documentary (2020) - Executive Producer Mahershala Ali

Executive producer and Oakland native Mahershala Ali talks about the impact of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest on the lives of students and the community.



Tweets about this Zoe Yes, I know, I’m crazy, but it’s a nice dream, isn’t it? I recently viewed a documentary filmed by some young men v… https://t.co/ZDdmHZZpb2 3 hours ago Ingjerd Bjørndal 🎶 @davidzappone @startrekcruise @StarTrek But...But Robert Beltran is not on the cruise, is he? Are you doing the doc… https://t.co/999NeHqahc 3 hours ago Jayna Had a dream while mom was watching a documentary in the other room and the tone of the show had the effect that my… https://t.co/LdJ2KEzjN1 3 hours ago Juanita✨🦋 RT @maximberley: i dream with all of my heart to be a good mom one day. a good mom like my mom was to me. and just to see this documentary… 4 hours ago your mom I’m watching the documentary on Gabriel Fernandez’s case and I’m in literal tears. The images shown in the series b… https://t.co/H3gtkAyaVK 4 hours ago Sean P. Mette I'm watching a documentary about insomnia while suffering from insomnia. I am either actually watching this or this is a very surreal dream. 5 hours ago William Teller "Requiem for the American Dream" is a very well done documentary featuring the indomitable #NoamChomsky who brillia… https://t.co/kBQbkJgm9j 6 hours ago Stereotypical villi I had a full dream that Netflix made a solid documentary about a Texan family's dog called Karibou. I can't explain… https://t.co/KHzRMxE5zk 7 hours ago