Big Time Adolescence Movie - Red Band Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original Film - Plot synopsis: A suburban teenager comes of age under the destructive guidance of his best friend, an aimless college dropout.

Directed by Jason Orley starring Pete Davidson, Griffin Gluck, Sydney Sweeney, Colson Baker, Jon Cryer, Thomas Barbusca, Emily Arlook, Oona Laurence, Julia Murney release date March 13, 2020 (in select theaters), March 20, 2020 (on Hulu)
nolico RT @decider: The Pete Davidson Sundance movie #BigTimeAdolescence is coming to Hulu next month: https://t.co/46gfQJ1PYm https://t.co/ofzOkt… 10 hours ago

victoria !!!!!!!!! RT @bertkreischer: Yo - this looks awesome! BIG TIME ADOLESCENCE Trailer (2020) Pete Davidson Movie https://t.co/3fsXFvFtU1 via @YouTube 14 hours ago

Marco Pete finally got his movie: Big Time Adolescence. The trailer looks dope. https://t.co/3NTv1jf463 15 hours ago

TJ 👍 on @YouTube: BIG TIME ADOLESCENCE Trailer (2020) Pete Davidson Movie https://t.co/ZdTNc0OtFo 22 hours ago


