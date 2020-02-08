Big Time Adolescence Movie

Big Time Adolescence Movie - Red Band Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original Film - Plot synopsis: A suburban teenager comes of age under the destructive guidance of his best friend, an aimless college dropout.

Directed by Jason Orley starring Pete Davidson, Griffin Gluck, Sydney Sweeney, Colson Baker, Jon Cryer, Thomas Barbusca, Emily Arlook, Oona Laurence, Julia Murney release date March 13, 2020 (in select theaters), March 20, 2020 (on Hulu)