Roddy Ricch's 'The Box' Dominates Hot 100 for Sixth Week, Selena Honored With 25 Year Tribute Celebration | Billboard News
Duration: 03:39s - Published
2 weeks ago < > Embed
Dua Lipa makes a splash on the Billboard Hot 100, 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend takes over the three-day weekend and Selena Quintanilla is being celebrated for her iconic legacy.
