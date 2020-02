President Trump pardoned Youngstown native and former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie Debartolo, Jr. 22 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 01:30s - Published President Trump pardoned Youngstown native and former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie Debartolo, Jr. President Trump pardoned Youngstown native and former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie Debartolo, Jr.

President Trump pardoned Youngstown native and former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie Debartolo, Jr. SEEMING TO SELL PRESIDENTTRUMP'S SEAT IN 2008.THAT NEWS WAS ONLY PART OF ASERIES OF SWEEPING CLEMENCYACTIONS BY THE PRESIDENT.TODAY THE PRESIDENT PARDONEDYOUNGSTOWN NATIVE, FORMER 49ERSOWNER EDDY DEBARTOLO JUNIOR.HE PLEADED GUILTY IN 1998 TOINVOLVEMENT IN A GAMBLING ANDFRAUD CASE AGAINST EDWINEDWARDS.HE DIDN'T SERVE JAIL TIME, BUTAGREED TO PAY UP TO $1 MILLIONIN FINES.HE HAD TO RELINQUISH OWNERSHIPOF THE NINERS TO HIS SISTER.HE SAID HE COULDN'T NAME A MOREPERSON DESERVING OF A PARDONTHAN DEBARTOLO.







