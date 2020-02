Why is Western New York so good at rescuing dogs?

SIX AND A HAMILLION ANIMALSENTER SHELTERSEACH YEAR.AND NEARLY A MILLIONOF THOSE ANIMALSARE DOGS THAT AREEVENTUALLYEUTHANIZED.BUT AS 7 EYEWITNESSNEWS REPORTEROLIVIA PROIA SHOWSUS -- ONE LOCALWOMAN IS MAKING ITHER MISSION TORESCUE AS MADOGS AS POSSIBLE...FROM SHELTERS INBUFFALO ANDBEYOND.NAT HIORCHID IS FINALLYGOING HOME.NATS THIS IS YOURMOMALEXANDRA: SHE'SGOING TO BE VERYLOVED.

LOTS OF HUGS.LOTS OF KISSES.

LOTSOF FOOD.

I JUST HOPESHE NEVER FEELLONELY OR SAD AGAINORCHID JOURNEYEDTO BUFFALO FROM ASHELTER IN SOUTHTEXAS.JANUARY: I SAWORCHIDS FACE AND IJUST SAW HER SOUAND I SAID I HAVE TOHELP THIS DOG.

AND ISAW HER LEG AND IWAS JUST LIKE IF IDON'T HELP HER SHE'SGOING TO DIEJANUARY VAUGHN ISPRESIDENT OF BTHEIR VOICE.

SHESAYS THE SHELTERWHERE ORCHID CAMFROM IS POOR ANDOVERPOPULATED.WITH NO MONEY TONURSE HER BACK THEALTH, SHE WOULDHAVE BEEN PUTDOWN.JANUARY: ORCHID IS BYCHANCE.

SHE'S ONEA MILLION.

SHE'S ALUCKY DOG.VAUGHN ALSO HELPSTHE CITY OF BUFFALOANIMAL SHELTER.

SHEPLACES THEIR DOGSIN FOSTER CARE.NAT SOUND HER BACKLEGS WERE WEAKFROM BEING KEPT IN ACRATEAMARA'S FOSTER MOMSAYS SHE CAME INTOTHE BUFFALO ANIMALSHELTER COVERED INCIGARETTE BURNS...AFRAID OF NEAREVERYONE.JANUARY: AND NOWSHE'S READY TO TAKEON THE WORLDNAT SOUND SHE WILLBE SOMEONE'SABSOLUTE BESTFRIEND.JANUARY: THESE DOGSJUST NEED A CHANCETHAT'S IT.THAT'S ONE OF THEREASONS WHYWESTERN NEW YOIS SO GOOD AT SAVINGTHESE PUPS - THERE'SSO MANY RESCUESWILLING TO TAKECHANCE.JANUARY: WE AREVERY LOYAL TO SAVINGTHESE DOGS.

WE AREVERY LOYAL TOEDUCATING THEPUBLIC.GARY WILLOUGHBYTHE PRESIDENT ANDCEO OF THE S-P-C-ASERVING ERIECOUNTYGARY: THE PUBLIC ISHERE IN FULL FORCETO ADOPT AS SOON ASTHE ANIMALS COME IIT WOULDN'T MAKESENSE TO BRING THEMIN IF THERE WEREN'TLOVING HOMES.ALEXANDRA: THOSESWEET LITTLE EYES.SHE JUST SEEMS SOSWEET.IN WEST SENECA,OLIVIA PROIA, 7EWN.