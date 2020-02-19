Global  

DWYM: Face Mask sales soar

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:57s - Published < > Embed
DWYM: Face Mask sales soar

DWYM: Face Mask sales soar

Doctors and pharmacists say while a face mask can help you from spreading germs, they say they really don't do much to prevent you from catching viruses.

Mostly because the main way we pick up herms is not from the air, but from touching contaminated surfaces.
