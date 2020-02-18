Global  

The Brit Awards 2020 Highlights

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 01:36s - Published < > Embed
Lewis Capaldi and Dave were the big winners of the night, with outstanding performances from all, including Billie Eillish, who performed her new James Bond theme with Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr.
