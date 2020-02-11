Global  

Boy Scouts Seek To Boost Support For Abuse Victims

Boy Scouts Seek To Boost Support For Abuse Victims

Boy Scouts Seek To Boost Support For Abuse Victims

Facing a possible bankruptcy due to sex-abuse litigation, the Boy Scouts of America issued a new apology Tuesday to survivors of abuse and announced plans for expanded services to support them.
