|
Actress Ja'net DuBois, 'Good Times' Star, Dies At Age 74
|
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:17s - Published < > Embed
Actress Ja'net DuBois, 'Good Times' Star, Dies At Age 74
Actress and singer Ja'net DuBois, best known for her role as Willona Woods on the classic CBS sitcom "Good Times," has died.
She was 74.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Ja’Net DuBois has sadly passed away at the age of 74. The actress – known for her role on the...
Just Jared - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources