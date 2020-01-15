Actress Ja'net DuBois, 'Good Times' Star, Dies At Age 74 now < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:17s - Published Actress Ja'net DuBois, 'Good Times' Star, Dies At Age 74 Actress and singer Ja'net DuBois, best known for her role as Willona Woods on the classic CBS sitcom "Good Times," has died. She was 74.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Ja'Net DuBois Dead - 'Good Times' Actress Dies at 74 Ja’Net DuBois has sadly passed away at the age of 74. The actress – known for her role on the...

Just Jared - Published 2 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this 🥀🇯🇲 RT @SebastianAvenue: RIP to actress, dancer and singer Ja’net DuBois Known for her roles playing Willona on ‘Good Times’, Grandma on ‘Waya… 3 seconds ago imajicAnne RT @FOX29philly: 'Good Times' actress Ja'net Dubois dies https://t.co/PLwFEbrDzS 3 seconds ago im back. RT @247LC: RIP to “Good Times” actress Ja’net DuBois 🙏🏾 She passes away at 74 Thank you for being a pioneer 👑 https://t.co/vv3PZ3QoQg 5 seconds ago Destinée RT @KarenCivil: RIP in ‘Good Times’ actress Ja’net Dubois who passed away today. https://t.co/F9HjTk94Cd 6 seconds ago John Siracusa Good Times actress Ja'Net DuBois passes away at 74, TMZ reports https://t.co/t4nFQeQKnD 6 seconds ago jennifer hill RT @ABC: Ja'Net DuBois, actress who played Willona Woods on the TV classic "Good Times" and composed and sang the theme song for "The Jeffe… 11 seconds ago Tracy McTrump RT @CarmineSabia: RIP Ja'net Dubois AKA Willona Woods of Good Times. I was just watching the episode where she adopts Penny (Janet Jackson)… 13 seconds ago Mitch Mitchell Ja’Net DuBois, ‘Good Times’ Actress, Dies at 74 https://t.co/a8HQQZIkpv / Another 70's icon gone; #RIP Ms DuBois 19 seconds ago