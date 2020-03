Bogus Basin raises 2020-21 season pass sale prices

5:00...10 MINUTES OFNON STOP NEWSSTARTS NOW."ALTHOUGH WINTERWILL BE WINDINGDOWN SOON, BOGUSBASIN STILL HASSEVERAL WEEKS OFTHEIR SKI SEASONLEFT.RECENTLY THEYANNOUNCED THEIRTICKET SALES WILLBE GOING UP FORTHE 2020-21 SEASON.ANNA SILVER TOOKTHE DRIVE UP THERETODAY TO FIND OUTWHY AND WHAT'S TOCOME FOR THEFUTURE.WITH JUST ABOUT AFORTY-FIVE MINUTEDRIVE FROMDOWNTOWN BOISE,BOGUS BASIN IS ONEOF THE MOSTACCESSIBLE SKIAREAS AROUND.AND BRAD WILSON,THE GENERALMANAGER SAYSTHAT'S CATCHING ON."WE'VE NOTICED ANINCREASE IN THETOTAL NUMBER OFSEASON PASSESWE'VE SOLD.

THEREIS A SMALL INCREASEFROM PROBABLYNEW PEOPLE MOVINGIN AND WHAT THAT'SMADE US FOCUS ONIS IMPROVING THEMOUNTAIN."RECENTLY BOGUSRELEASED THEIR2020-21 SEASON PASSSALE PRICES.LAST YEAR, THE SALEPRICE OF AN ADULTANYTIME SEASONPASS WAS 329DOLLARS... THIS YEARIT IS 349 DOLLARS."WE ARE STILL ONTHE LOW END OFSEASON PASSES.WE'RE ONE OF THEFEW SKI AREAS INTHE ENTIRECOUNTRY THAT'SOPEN SEVEN NIGHTSA WEEK, SO JUSTABOUT ANY TIMEAFTER WORK YOUCAN GET MANY MANYHOURS OF SKIING INAND THAT'S ALL YOUKNOW PART OF YOURSEASON PASS."THAT PRICE DOESNOT INCLUDE THEREMAINDER OF THISYEAR'S SEASON.

ONTOP OF THAT 349DOLLARS, YOU WILLPAY AN ADDITIONALSEVENTY DOLLARS,WHICH IS ABOUT THEPRICE OF ONE LIFTTICKET TO SKI THEREST OF THIS YEARAND GET YOURSEASON PASS FORNEXT YEAR IF YOU'REAN ADULT.WILSON SAYS OVERTHE PAST FIVEYEARS; THEYINVESTED MORETHAN TWENTY-MILLION DOLLARSINTO THE SKI AREAINCLUDING THE NEWHIGH-SPEED QUAD,THE SNOWMAKINGSYSTEM, ANDSUMMER ACTIVITIES,SUCH AS MOUNTAINBIKING TRAILS ANDTHE MOUNTAINCOASTER.BEING A NON-PROFIT,WILSON SAYS ONE-HUNDRED PERCENTOF THE MONEY THEYBRING IN FROM THESEASON PASS SALEWILL GO INTO THEOPERATION."WE'RE REALLYPROVIDING MOREOPPORTUNITIES FORPEOPLE TO COME UPAND VISIT US.

YOUKNOW, OUR MISSIONSIS TO PROVIDEAFFORDABLE ANDACCESSIBLEMOUNTAINRECREATION FORTHE TREASUREVALLEY AND THEMORE THINGS WE DO,THE MOREACCESSIBLE WE ARE,AND WE'RE GIVINGMORE AND MOREREASONS TO COMEUP WHETHER IT'SFOR MUSIC ON THEMOUNTAIN AND APICNIC ON THE LAWNOR COME UPMOUNTAIN BIKE ORCOME UP OR COMEUP AND HIKE JUSTCOME UP TO GET OUTOF THE HOTWEATHER IN THESUMMERTIME."ANNA SILVER, SIX ONYOUR SIDE.THE SALE FOR THESEASON PASS FORNEXT YEAR WILL BEDONE THE END OFTHIS MONTH.WILSON SAYS OVERTHE NEXT FEWYEARS THEY'LL BEINVESTING ABOUTONE MILLIONDOLLARS ONMOUNTAIN BIKINGTRAILS... EXPECTINGTO HAVE FOUREITHER NEW OR RE-BUILT TRAILS....MUCH MORE OF THE