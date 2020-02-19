Push for Permanent Daylight Savings Time

It's a day everyone in the spring we early risers dread á when the clocks spring forward an hour and we all lose a little precious sleep.

A lawmaker in iowa wants to see the clocks spring forward and stay that way year round.

George and katie á in about three weeks we will all be scrambling around, trying to reset the clocks in our cars and on our microwaves.

But wouldn't it be nice if we could just stay on one time all year long?

Folks in mason city are speaking out.

"i guess it doesn't matter because they'll do what they want."

Mary jeffries is leaving the issue of daylight saving time in the hands of the iowa legislature.

The bill would make iowa stick with one time all year long.

Some health professionals have argued over the years, that time changes can disrupt the sleep cycle.

Jeffries says springing forward and falling back is such a habit now, it doesn't bother her.

"somebody tells you when you got to change it and when you got to change it back and... that's it."

Daylight saving time began during world war one and was made permanent with the uniform time act of 1966.

Mallory wiese of mason city (wheesy) would love to see the archaic practice become part of the history books.

"i think it would be a lot easier for a lot more people, including myself.

Just to not have to constantly there are just two states in the entire country that do not follow daylight saving time.

Hawaii and my home state of arizona.

Both california and florida voted to get rid of the clock change, but the feds have to okay it first.

Minnesota is also considering an end to the biá annual clock changes.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers in the house and senate are pushing for the change.