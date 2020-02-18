WCBI News at Six - February 18, 2020

Open flooding across the state continues to be headache for many mississippians.

Some roads were closed and the high waters are causing damage to homes and vehicles.

Bobby martinez talks to a lowndes county supervisor about the condition of roads, and the damage caused by the recent rushing waters..

Bobby how's the county hanlding the wet situation?

It's an issue that has road workers working overtime to make sure these flooded roads get dealt with.

We've seen it a lot lately...barricades blocking off roadways due to high waters.

It's a situation county leaders say they're watching closely.

"some of them we can take care of, some of them we can't."

It's been an ongoing issue for lowndes county.

Floods have made some roads you normally drive on, look like lakes.

Lowndes county district 5 supervisor, leroy brooks, says the recent floods have road workers on high alert.

"it's a routine situation that we're checking on the roads all the time.

When we have this weather.

We just pay extra attention to it because one of the major concerns we have is people's safety.

We want people to be safe."

Brooks says one thing that is helpful when these floods do happen, is that they normally happen in the same areas.

"we do it so much, that we are usually aware of what roads are in bad shape and what needs to happen."

But the cost to repair these roads vary due to the amount of flooding that may occur.

Road workers are working long hours to make sure everything is repaired as fast as possible.

"these guys work 12 hour days.

There out and about moving all the time.

And during flooding and other adverse situations sometimes they have to come in.

We have these large trees falling across the road.

And so they're called out at night to have to get the tree across the road."

This year alone, it might seem as if rain has been in the forecast almost daily.

Wcbi chief meteorologist keith gibson, says rain around this time is above average.

"we had anywhere from 10 to some places over 20 inches of rain.

And obviously this is well above the average and some spots like starkville, we had the wettest start of the year ever on record."

So why so much rain?

"we're just stuck in the rut, there just seems to be a very active southern branch of the jet stream.

Storm after storm every couple of days move on through here.

We're so close to the gulf of mexico.

So we get that moisture.

And the end result is a lot of rain."

Take vo off top the tupelo fire department has been helping flood victims around jackson.

The firefighters are members of "task force one', the statewide group trained to respond to situations like swift water rescues .

Task force one members were deployed in the flowood area..

Captain terry robinson says the flooding was severe, but most people heeded warnings to evacuate.

"there was a lot of flooding, south of the reservoir, when we got there late saturday afternoon they did a mandatory release of some water from reservoir, i think the reservoir was starting to get compromised, local officials did a good job of evacuating south of the reservoir, so most everybody had already left the area."

T-f-d took two boats, along with an inflatable and hard bottom boat.

Wipe to vo all 67 counties in alabama are under a state of emergency following the state's flooding// governor ivey issued the state of emergency this afternoon// the alabama emergency management agency state emergency operations center has also been activated// this will connect alabamians to resources needed for those impacted by recent flooding// governor ivey asks folks to stay tuned to the local forecasts as more flooding is possible// first look stinger first look summary: rain chances will lower on wednesday but another system will move through on thursday.

The heaviest rain with this next system will likely stay just to our south but any rain is unwelcome.

Cooler and drier air settles in for the end of the work week and the start of the weekend.

Tuesday night: heavy rain early in the evening with lingering showers overnight.

Lows in the 40s.

Northerly winds 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: mostly cloudy and cooler.

Highs in centred up the name of a calhoun city homicide victim is released today.

Investigators tell wcbi stacy shane rippy of calhoun city died at baptist memorial hospital - calhoun on friday.

Police chief latana williams believes rippy tried to drive himself to the hospital after being shot on valentine's night.

Williams says the calhoun city man had multiple gunshot wounds.

No one was has been arrested.

The mississippi bureau of investigation is assisting calhoun city police in the investigation.

Wipe to gfx a tip leads law enforcement in noxubee county to make a drug arrest.

49-year-old erie brown is charged with possession of marijuana, crack cocaine, and hydrocodone.

Noxubee county deputies received a call about a suspicious person at cedar creek.

Sheriff tommy roby says when deputies arrived they found brown.

The mississippi bureau of narcotics also assisted in the investigation.

Brown is out of jail on a 15 thousand dollar bond.

Take developing story stinger from the ballot box to the grade book... alabama voters face a number of important decisions on march 3rd, but one of them could have a major impact on education throughout the state.

Voters will have the opportunity to vote yes or no for "amendment one"-- a controversial proposal that determines the future of the state school board.

Our cash matlock spoke with educators in lamar county today.

He joins us live in the studio with a breakdown of the new amendment.

Right now, alabama state school board members are áelectedá by the people.

After march 3rd, there's a possibility new members, as well as the state superintendent, will be áappointedá by the governor and other state leaders.

Some area educators do not agree with this.

Vance herron is the current superintendent for lamar county alabama.

He was elected to this position three years ago... a process, he believes firmly in.

"we feel like the people should have a voice."

On march 3rd, herron is up for re-election... but there's another matter on the ballot that has his attention.

It's called amendment one.

"they will see where it's renaming the state board of education and renaming the superintendent of education."

Herron says this wording can be deceiving.

"it's allowing the governor to appoint our state board members."

"the people of not just this county, but the state, are going to lose their vote."

County board members will still hold elections, but herron says changing school officials on a state level will have a noticeable affect..

"the state board of education and the state superintendent pretty much set standards that we all have to go by in the state of alabama."

He says whoever the governor appointments, isn't required to have a background in education.

"we're not sure what direction we would be going into, who we would answer to.

We're not sure about what kind of curriculum would be put out there for us to teach."

If the people vote yes on amendment one, herron says it won't be long until area students see a change.

"a lot of things are going to get took away on the local level.

There's a lot of decisions that's going to be made for us from montgomery without even considering if that's the best thing for our system or not."

"if there's too much change, it's going to affect our students."

The alabama democratic party primary is march 3rd.

Stinger a community organization is making its community larger..

We find out more about their mission to help when we come back... the united way of lowndes county is expanding into noxubee county..

This is the first time noxubee county will be included under the umbrella for emergency help.

Our stephanie poole speaks with the committee,she joins us live in the studio with what this new service means.

There have been times residents probably needed some help, but had nowhere to go// now, families in the community can depend on those extra hands thanks to the expansion of the united way// nats the united way of lowndes county will now cover noxubee county.

Executive director renee sanders says this is something the organization has been planning for over year.

" there are some great things going on in noxubee county but they're over there,and over here.

Now what we're going to do as united way is bring those resources together so we can be more stronger together.

So what we're going to do is connect what's already going and build it."

Sanders says her committee will work to assist families who have unmet needs in that county.

" we have three focus areas education, health, and financial stability, but also disasters.

So we are already working in noxubee county to prepare for the next disaster because it will happen right.

Instead of them running around figuring out where to get those resources we're making them available right here, right now, preparing now for the residents of noxubee county.

" district 2 supervisor landis mickens hopes it'll provide a safety net for those who live with limited resources.

He also says it give people more help in the wake of a natural disaster.

" during the floods and catastrophic storms that come in like tornados or hurricanes or whatever, the united way will be a plus for our citizens to getting their homes back up, health services that's out there united way will be a plus for us.

" butt sots " it's great to be apart of this organization and knowing that our people will get the benefits.

There are some services that were already provided and beneficial to the citizens of noxubee county and we anticipate that to be improved upon."

Overall, the goal is to connect people through charities,organiza tions,and community agencies.

" and if they don't have the knowledge of where to get resources " where do i get food?

Where do i get help or anything type of assistance in the homes or shelters?

They can contact us and we can put them in contact with other agencies that does that."

Follow weather wrap stinger the bulldogs hopes for march madness hanging on game by game... ben howland talks about the pressure, coming up next in sports... spx open open vic schaefer says the bulldogs are coming off a gauntlet....msu going 2-1 in a three game stretch against 3 top 25 teams....two being on the road coming off the loss to kentucky, the bulldogs will have to refocus quickly for another road game against auburn hailstate hoops had a tough time beating the auburn press in the matchup in starkville...needin g a big third quarter to overcome 18 turnovers and hang on to a 78-73 vic schaefer says taking care of the ball is the main focus on the road this upcoming thursdsy "you've got to take care of the ball against them.

If you get on your heels in that press, it's like blood in the water with pirannas, it's just their going to come get ya and lay it in.

We gotta take care of the ball."

"we just have to attack pressure with pressure.

Don't get on our heels, be smart.

Know when to pass, and know when to dribble and break it."

Switching over to the men's side....every game is a must win for ben howland's bulldogs....as missisisppi state continues to toe the line of the first four into the big dance....and the first four out abdul ado likely saving the bulldogs season on the road with the game-winning tip in against arkansas....but mississippi state still has a lot of work to do with 6 games left plus the sec tournament the bulldogs currently at 53rd in the net rankings, which is a big determining factor to what teams make it to march madness...that spot would have the bulldogs on the outside looking in head coach ben howland says that kind of pressure should elevate his team's play "i think it helps.

It just increases the focus.

Every game is just the biggest game of the year, and has been for quite a while.

You've got a team coming in here in south carolina that's won six out of seven, and eight of its last ten.

They're playing as good as anybody in our league right now.

They're so physical and tough, they play a lot of bodies.

They're so big and physical and strong, you look at their bodies and i know that mike leach will be jealous watching our guys play tomorrow agaisnt these guys because they've got some guys that look like some good safeties.

Good tight ends, good linebacker, i mean they've got bodies that won't quit."

Mississippi state softball jumps into it's first rankings of the year, ranked 24th in the country in the usa softball/espn poll it's the first time since 2018 bulldogs softball has entered a top 25 the 9-1 bulldogs head to california this weekend for the mary nutter collegiate classic for a five game tournament the college baseball sensation out of oxford...cael baker wins the golden spikes performance of the week for batting 417, with two home runs and 5 rbis against top ranked louisville baker and the rebels next game coming up wednesday against alcorn state.

Take in celebration of black history month, mississippi state university hosts its "state of black men symposium."

More than 300 men gathered to talk about topics male minorities face.

Guest speakers led breakout sessions on topic like appropriate attire, overcoming stereotypes and networking.

Organizers hope the discussions will help lead these college students into adulthood.

" we are working towards figuring out those challenges that impact black males success.

Studies have shown that african american degree attainment numbers are low so we are working to encourage those young gentlemen towards degree attainment as well as achievement as well.

As a college student i had those mentors there that where there for me and were able to grow and development me.

" msu's holmes cultural diversity center sponsored the event..