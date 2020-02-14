Global  

Man Convicted & Sentenced For Killing Hallandale Beach Woman In Costa Rica

Man Convicted & Sentenced For Killing Hallandale Beach Woman In Costa Rica

Man Convicted & Sentenced For Killing Hallandale Beach Woman In Costa Rica

The court in Pavas found on Monday that Bismark Espinoza Martínez had taken advantage of his position at the Villa Le Mas hotel in Escazu to enter the rooms where Carla Sefaniak was staying and to kill her.
Costa Rica Hotel Watchman Sentenced In Killing Of Hallandale Beach Woman Carla Stefaniak

A hotel watchman has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for the killing of a Hallandale Beach woman...
cbs4.com


