Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > President Trump commutes sentence of former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich, who served time in Colorado

President Trump commutes sentence of former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich, who served time in Colorado

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:18s - Published < > Embed
President Trump commutes sentence of former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich, who served time in Colorado

President Trump commutes sentence of former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich, who served time in Colorado

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had commuted the sentence of former Illinois Gov.

Rod Blagojevich, who had been serving a 14-year sentence for political corruption at the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood in Jefferson County.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

President Trump commutes sentence of former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich, who served time in Colorado

REPORTING LIVE FROM ABRAM, ADIGUAJARDO, DENVER 7.Shannon: PRESIDENT TRUMP HASCOMMUTED THE SENTENCE OF FORMERGOVERNOR ROD BLAGOJEVICH SERVINGHERE IN COLORADO.Anne: BLAGOJEVICH WAS CONVICTEDON TWO COUNTS.HE WAS SENTENCED TO SERVE 14YEARS IN PRISON.Shannon: SOON HE WILL BERELEASED FROM THE FEDERALCORRECTIONSAL INSTITUTE INLITTLETON.JASON GRUENAUER IS THERE LIVE.



Recent related news from verified sources

Trump commutes sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who’s serving time in Colorado

President Donald Trump is expected to commute the 14-year prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •NPRNewsyNYTimes.comCBS NewsPoliticoSeattle TimesCBS 2Reuters


Trump Reportedly Set to Commute Sentence of Ex Governor and Apprentice Contestant Rod Blagojevich

Trump Reportedly Set to Commute Sentence of Ex Governor and Apprentice Contestant Rod BlagojevichPresident Donald Trump is reportedly set to commute the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comPoliticoCBS 2Seattle TimesReuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

pgrlegacy

Craig RT @jimdwrench: BREAKING: President Trump Commutes Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich's Sentence https://t.co/iRSFXSF1QS via @gateway… 12 seconds ago

__eidola__

___Tat___ RT @donaldonethics: Isn’t it weird that President Trump commutes the sentence of Gov. Blagojevich for engaging in the same kind of quid pro… 25 seconds ago

weathertom

Meow RT @johnastoehr: The next Democratic president can and should follow this precedent by pardoning the 11 million people in this country who… 36 seconds ago

AlafiaGran

Alafia Gran RT @gatewaypundit: BREAKING: President Trump Commutes Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich's Sentence https://t.co/cA2jOSoCpg via @gate… 1 minute ago

PUNAMDG

Punam RT @BloombergTV: Who is Michael Milken? President Trump pardoned the financier earlier today ⬇️ https://t.co/cfi0QBD8XG https://t.co/QoHA3N… 2 minutes ago

carithis

Cari Smith RT @nprpolitics: Among those receiving pardons or commutations from President Trump: -Rod Blagojevich -financier Michael Milken, who becam… 3 minutes ago

GeoConservative

Mr. George RT @PekalaLaw: #Breaking President Trump commutes sentence for ex-Illinois Dem Gov Blagojevich. Blago spent 8 yrs in fedl prison, is being… 3 minutes ago

chiraqwickedone

WickedDaone RT @ABC7Chicago: Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich is no longer in federal custody hours after President Donald Trump commuted his 1… 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rod Blagojevich Released From Englewood Prison [Video]Rod Blagojevich Released From Englewood Prison

President Donald Trump has signed commutation papers freeing former Illinois governor and one-time "Celebrity Apprentice" contestant Rod Blagojevich from federal prison in Colorado.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:50Published

Former San Francisco 49ers Owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. Given A Presidential Pardon [Video]Former San Francisco 49ers Owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. Given A Presidential Pardon

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday granting clemency for ex-49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr. for his 1998 involvement in the corruption and gambling fraud case against former..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.