Senators retire Chris Phillips' jersey

The Senators retire Chris Phillips' jersey during a pregame ceremony before taking on the Sabres
Ottawa Senators retire Chris Phillips' No. 4 jersey in pre-game ceremony

Retired defenceman Chris Phillips was honoured by the Senators on Tuesday night by having his No. 4...
CBC.ca - Published


