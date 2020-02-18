Global  

Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy Protection

Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy Protection

Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy Protection

The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection amid a barrage of sexual abuse lawsuits.
Boy Scouts of America announces plan to compensate sexual abuse victims

Upon its filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Boy Scouts of America announced its plan to compensate victims of sexual abuse.

Upon its filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Boy Scouts of America announced its plan to compensate victims of sexual abuse.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:01Published

Boy Scouts bankruptcy will not affect local troops [Video]Boy Scouts bankruptcy will not affect local troops

The decision by The Boy Scouts of America to file for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 will not affect hundreds of troops in Northeast Ohio, according to Pat Scherer from the Great Trail Council..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:32Published

