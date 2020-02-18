Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy Protection

The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection amid a barrage of sexual abuse lawsuits.

Here's the latest for Tuesday February 18th: China reports almost 2,000 new coronavirus cases; Boy...

Mel Polka RT @PsychoMetalHed : Perhaps caving to the rainbow mafia & repelling your constituency contributed to this as well... Boy Scouts of America… 4 minutes ago

KL Rodgers❌ RT @CABRAXAS10 : July 27, 2015: Boy Scouts of America votes to let gays be Scout troop leaders. Feb. 18, 2020: BSA files for Chapter 11 bank… 2 minutes ago

Jeff Thomas Black RT @LRBitisnot : "How an Oregon verdict brought Boy Scouts of America to bankruptcy; wave of sexual abuse claims filed." https://t.co/R5ZR1W… 2 minutes ago

🇺🇸🇺🇸Sue T🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @Corey_Feldman : JUST IN CASE ANY1 HAS ANY QUESTION AS 2 Y NOW? Y I CHOSE 2 EXPOSE THIS? Y AM I WORKING W ⁦⁦ @CHILD_USA ⁩ 2 FIGHT 4 ABOLISH… 1 minute ago