Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg Qualifies For Presidential Debate

Michael Bloomberg makes his formal debut on the presidential debate stage Wednesday night; CBSN New York's political reporter Marcia Kramer says past performance may be an indication of what's to come.
The former New York City mayor’s campaign made the announcement Tuesday morning, after the latest...
Billionaire and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has qualified for this week's Democratic...
CBS4's Skyler Henry reports former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg has qualified for the next debate.

Michael Bloomberg makes his formal debut on the presidential debate stage Wednesday night, and he's expected to take a lot of incoming from his Democratic competitors; CBS2 political reporter Marcia..

