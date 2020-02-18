Fury ready for 'war' against Wilder in Las Vegas

Tyson Fury says he is prepared for "war" ahead of his fight against Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.

Fury proclaimed Saturday's WBC heavyweight title rematch with Wilder "the biggest fight of the last 50 years in the heavyweight division".

The Mancunian's reception was rapturous compared to champion Wilder's, with fans from both sides of the Atlantic cheering and applauding his entrance.