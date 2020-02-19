Global  

McKamey birthday donation

Autumn Perez is hoping people will give to the McKamey Animal Center for her birthday.
A nine year old girl is hoping you will give to the mckamey animal center for her birthday, instead of giving her a present.

An ooltewah shop is teaming up with her birthday wish.

Autumn perez adopted her first cat from mckamey and has been a fan ever since.

This year, owl cove boutique is gathering donations for autumn's birthday.

If you make a donation, you get a t-shirt.

Autumn has been gathering donations on her birthday for different organizations since she turned 5.

"the first year i donated to tc thompson and i did the next year and then for the third year i donated to the homeless shelter and then this year i am donating to mckamey."

Autumn is accepting donations until friday.

She will drop them off at mckamey on




