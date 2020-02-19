Nuevo campo de béisbol en Paradise High 47 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KHSL - Published El nievo campo de béisbol de la escuela Paradise High está casi listo. El nievo campo de béisbol de la escuela Paradise High está casi listo. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Nuevo campo de béisbol en Paradise High Por indigentes. ## el nuevo campo de éisbol de paradise high school ya esá casi listo. Natural sound jardineros comenzaron a trabajar a las siete de la mañana, poniendo el zacate. El campo haía sido destruido debido a los rboles muertos por el incendio camp. Cuadrillas de pg&e tambén necesitaron acceso a reparaciones a la escuela. El jardinero dice que hace dos semanas instalaron los aspersores nuevos, y que ayudaran a ahorrar agua. Agrego que mañana pondán luces. El campo mide 39





You Might Like

Tweets about this