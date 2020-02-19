Global  

Nuevo campo de béisbol en Paradise High

Nuevo campo de béisbol en Paradise HighEl nievo campo de béisbol de la escuela Paradise High está casi listo.
Por indigentes.

## el nuevo campo de éisbol de paradise high school ya esá casi listo.

Natural sound jardineros comenzaron a trabajar a las siete de la mañana, poniendo el zacate.

El campo haía sido destruido debido a los rboles muertos por el incendio camp.

Cuadrillas de pg&amp;e tambén necesitaron acceso a reparaciones a la escuela.

El jardinero dice que hace dos semanas instalaron los aspersores nuevos, y que ayudaran a ahorrar agua.

Agrego que mañana pondán luces.

El campo mide 39




