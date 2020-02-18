Global  

Trump Pardons LA Billionaire Michael Milken: 'He Suffered Greatly'

One of the prosecutors on Milken's case was Rudy Giuliani, now Trump's personal attorney.
Trump pardons ex-'junk bond king' Milken, commutes Blagojevich sentence

President Donald Trump pardoned seven people on Tuesday including former junk bond king Michael...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comJerusalem Post



Trump cuts prison sentence for Blagojevich, pardons others [Video]Trump cuts prison sentence for Blagojevich, pardons others

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had commuted the sentence of 63-year-old Rod Blagojevich, the former Democratic governor of Illinois convicted of corruption for trying to sell former..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:23Published

Trump cuts sentence for Illinois ex-gov. Blagojevich, pardons Michael Milken [Video]Trump cuts sentence for Illinois ex-gov. Blagojevich, pardons Michael Milken

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had commuted the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, the former Democratic governor of Illinois convicted of corruption for trying to sell former President Barack..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:34Published

