Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Borussia Dortmund > Dortmund beat PSG 2-1 with sensational Haaland double

Dortmund beat PSG 2-1 with sensational Haaland double

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:26s - Published < > Embed
Dortmund beat PSG 2-1 with sensational Haaland double

Dortmund beat PSG 2-1 with sensational Haaland double

Erling Haaland scores twice in eight minutes to send Borussia Dortmund to a 2-1 win over Paris St Germain in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Dortmund beat PSG 2-1 with sensational Haaland double

SHOWS: DORTMUND, GERMANY (FEBRUARY 18, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (French) PARIS ST GERMAIN (PSG) COACH, THOMAS TUCHEL, SAYING: "I was expecting that

Class="kln">Liverpool, I found out that LIverpool lost 0 - 1.

These things happen.

It isn't the case that you just come here and just win, win, win and it's just a question of how many goals you win with.

No, that's not how it works.

There is the situation that we arrived in and the rhythm and so on.

And now we will work and analyse everything.

And now is not the time to lose our self-confidence with this team.

After the second game we can talk about this and maybe we will be told: you are strong, you are a strong team, you have won, you are in the Quarter Finals.

It is possible.

I am convinced that we can make it." 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) DORTMUND COACH, LUCIEN FAVRE, SAYING: "I think we played a very good game, we were very disciplined also in defence.

I think that Paris had very few goal chances and we did that very, very well.

But we also played well on offence.

I think we had more goal chances in the first half, but we scored our goals in the second half and that is soccer sometimes." STORY: Borussia Dortmund teenager Erling Haaland scored twice in eight minutes to lead his team to a 2-1 victory over Paris St Germain in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday (February 18).

The Norwegian 19-year-old, who has already netted eight times in five Bundesliga matches, stabbed in from close range after a quickfire passing move in the 69th minute and then thundered in an unstoppable shot for his second in the 77th, two minutes after Neymar had levelled for the French champions.

Haaland has now scored 10 Champions League goals in seven games this season - eight for Salzburg in the group stage.

PSG, who were eliminated at this stage of the competition in the previous three seasons, had fit-again Neymar and Kylian Mbappe back in the starting lineup but were almost completely shut out by an extremely efficient Dortmund backline.

Neymar, who had been out for weeks with a rib injury, hit the post late on.

The return leg is in Paris on March 11.



Recent related news from verified sources

Champions League | Dortmund beat PSG 2-1 with sensational Haaland double

Haaland, the first Dortmund player to score in his first league, German Cup and Champions League...
Hindu - Published

Powered by wunderkind Haaland, Dortmund threaten to crush PSG’s Champions League dreams

PSG face a big challenge in their latest campaign to make it in the Champions League, as they take on...
France 24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

the_hindu

The Hindu RT @TheHinduSports: #ChampionsLeague | Borussia Dortmund teenager Erling Haaland scored twice in eight minutes to lead his team to a 2-1 vi… 2 hours ago

TheHinduSports

The Hindu - Sports #ChampionsLeague | Borussia Dortmund teenager Erling Haaland scored twice in eight minutes to lead his team to a 2-… https://t.co/VIaKZx44rC 2 hours ago

STsportsdesk

ST Sports Desk Football: Dortmund beat PSG 2-1 in Champions League with sensational Haaland double https://t.co/DfGBdxezkk 3 hours ago

STcom

The Straits Times Football: Dortmund beat PSG 2-1 in Champions League with sensational Haaland double https://t.co/AmrXa7KnS7 3 hours ago

Heraldnigeria2

Herald Nigeria RT @HeraldNGNews: #Dortmund beat #PSG 2-1 with sensational #Haaland double https://t.co/dcqygWxxLO 4 hours ago

HeraldNGNews

Herald Nigeria #Dortmund beat #PSG 2-1 with sensational #Haaland double https://t.co/dcqygWxxLO 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meet the future of Norwegian football: Erling Haaland [Video]Meet the future of Norwegian football: Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland just signed with Borussia Dortmund and we can't wait to watch him shine. And who knows, he might just become one of the best strikers in the world.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published

Teenage star Haaland signs for Dortmund [Video]Teenage star Haaland signs for Dortmund

SHOWS: UNKNOWN LOCATION (RECENT) (BVB - MUST COURTESY BVB) (MUTE) 1. VARIOUS OF BVB PROMOTIONAL VIDEO ANNOUNCING THAT ERLING HAALAND IS JOINING BORUSSIA DORTMUND 2. (SOUNDBITE) (English) ERLING

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.