Dortmund beat PSG 2-1 with sensational Haaland double

(SOUNDBITE) (French) PARIS ST GERMAIN (PSG) COACH, THOMAS TUCHEL, SAYING: "I was expecting that Class="kln">Liverpool , I found out that LIverpool lost 0 - 1.

These things happen.

It isn't the case that you just come here and just win, win, win and it's just a question of how many goals you win with.

No, that's not how it works.

There is the situation that we arrived in and the rhythm and so on.

And now we will work and analyse everything.

And now is not the time to lose our self-confidence with this team.

After the second game we can talk about this and maybe we will be told: you are strong, you are a strong team, you have won, you are in the Quarter Finals.

It is possible.

I am convinced that we can make it." 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) DORTMUND COACH, LUCIEN FAVRE, SAYING: "I think we played a very good game, we were very disciplined also in defence.

I think that Paris had very few goal chances and we did that very, very well.

But we also played well on offence.

I think we had more goal chances in the first half, but we scored our goals in the second half and that is soccer sometimes." STORY: Borussia Dortmund teenager Erling Haaland scored twice in eight minutes to lead his team to a 2-1 victory over Paris St Germain in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday (February 18).

The Norwegian 19-year-old, who has already netted eight times in five Bundesliga matches, stabbed in from close range after a quickfire passing move in the 69th minute and then thundered in an unstoppable shot for his second in the 77th, two minutes after Neymar had levelled for the French champions.

Haaland has now scored 10 Champions League goals in seven games this season - eight for Salzburg in the group stage.

PSG, who were eliminated at this stage of the competition in the previous three seasons, had fit-again Neymar and Kylian Mbappe back in the starting lineup but were almost completely shut out by an extremely efficient Dortmund backline.

Neymar, who had been out for weeks with a rib injury, hit the post late on.

The return leg is in Paris on March 11.