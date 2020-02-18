Diego Simeone 'not thinking of Anfield atmosphere' 46 seconds ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:16s - Published Diego Simeone 'not thinking of Anfield atmosphere' Diego Simeone, manager of Atletico Madrid, was quizzed about the Anfield atmosphere as his side take a 1-0 lead into the second leg of their Champions League tie.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this BeanymanSports Diego Simeone 'not thinking of Anfield atmosphere' https://t.co/VbbnYHH1aR 9 minutes ago