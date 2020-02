Bakersfield locals have mixed reactions to President Trump's visit to Kern County

COMING TO TOWN -- BUT THERE WASALSO MANY WHO WEREN'T LOOKINGFORWARD TO HIS VISIT.

MANY MIXEDREACTIONS.

-- TAKE A LOOK."IT'S TRUMP WHO IS COMING TOTOWNTOMORROW AND I HAVE NO PLANS TOGO SEE HIM, LET'S JUST LEAVE ITAT THAT.""IN CALIFORNIA THERE IS ALOT OFPEOPLE AGAINST HIM, BUT NOT THISONE, THIS ONE IS PRO-TRUMP."IT'S BEEN NEARLY A DECADE SINCEA PRESIDENT OF THE UNITEDSTATES CAME TO KERN COUNTY --NAT POP (GO TRUMP 20-20)ON WEDNESDAY PRESIDENT TRUMP ISEXPECTED IN BAKERSFIELD TOADDRESS WATER ISSUES WITH LOCALFARMERS.RESIDENTS ACROSS TOWN WEIGHINGIN ON HIS VISIT."HOPEFULLY HE'S HERE TO HELP ANDNOT DESTROY.""HE'S DOING THE JOB -- BUT HE'SNOT MYPRESIDENT, IS THAT OKAY TO SAY?"OTHERS LIKE DAN KIMBALL ACHEMISTRY PROFESSOR ATBAKERSFIELD COLLEGE ARE LOOKINGFORWARD FORTRUMP'S VISIT."IT'S NICE OF HIM TO COME HEREANYWAYAND SHOWS US ATTENTIONESPECIALLY IN REGARDS TO WATERWHICH IS A MAJOR PROBLEM INCALIFORNIA AND WE NEED HELPBECAUSEWE'RE NOT GETTING THE HELP WENEED FROM SACRAMENTO IN REGARDSTO FARMERSAND THE WATER THEY NEED."TEHACHIPI RESIDENT RHONDA VODAAGREES WITHKIMBALL."I LOVE THE FACT THAT WE WANTSTO BE ON THIS SIDE OF THE WESTCOAST ANDINTERESTED IN THE FARMING ANDTHE OIL INDUSTRY, I THINK IT'SGREAT."OTHERS LIKE BC STUDENT ALEJANDRADE LA TORRE -- SAYTHEY'D RATHER NOT PARTICIPATE INTHE CURRENT POLITICAL STAGE."MOSTLY RIGHT NOW I'M NOT INTOITBECAUSE OF THE DRAMA -- YOU GETHATE IF YOU SAY YOU LIKE HIM,YOU GETHATE IF YOU SAY YOU HATE HIM.POLITICS ASIDE -- SEVERALRESIDENTS SAID IT'S EXCITINGTHATA PRESIDENT IS COMING TO TOWN."YEAH THAT IS SOMETHING TO BEEXCITED ABOUT BECAUSE YOU HEARBAKERSFIELD AND PEOPLE ARE LIKEWHAT'S THAT."BAKERSFIELD DOESN'T REALLY GET ALOT OF RECOGNITION AND EVENTHOUGH HE'SDONALD TRUMP AT LEAST HE'SCOMING TO BAKERSFIELD."THE WHITE HOUSE HAS NOTCONFIRMED EXACTLY WHERETHE PRESIDENT IS EXPECTED TOMEET WITH LOCAL FARMERS ANDOFFICIALS -- BUT IT IS A PRIVATEEVENT CLOSED OFF TO THE PUBLIC.TOMORROW WE WILL HAVE TEAM