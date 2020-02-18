Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > President Trump pardoned Youngstown native and former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie Debartolo, Jr.

President Trump pardoned Youngstown native and former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie Debartolo, Jr.

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:30s - Published < > Embed
President Trump pardoned Youngstown native and former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie Debartolo, Jr.

President Trump pardoned Youngstown native and former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie Debartolo, Jr.

President Trump pardoned Youngstown native and former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie Debartolo, Jr.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NFL greats cheer as Trump pardons former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

The White House announced Tuesday that President Trump is granting a full pardon to former San...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •MediaiteUSATODAY.comSeattle TimesFOX SportsDenver PostESPNChicago S-TReuters


Trump pardons Tampa real estate tycoon for role in 1990s fraud scandal

President Trump has pardoned one of Tampa's wealthiest residents for his role in a 1990s fraud...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

FaenzaRonald

Ronald Faenza RT @clevelanddotcom: President Donald Trump has pardoned Youngstown native Edward DeBartolo Jr., the former San Francisco 49ers owner convi… 8 hours ago

clevelanddotcom

clevelanddotcom President Donald Trump has pardoned Youngstown native Edward DeBartolo Jr., the former San Francisco 49ers owner co… https://t.co/MbENwzeWRl 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former San Francisco 49ers Owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. Given A Presidential Pardon [Video]Former San Francisco 49ers Owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. Given A Presidential Pardon

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday granting clemency for ex-49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr. for his 1998 involvement in the corruption and gambling fraud case against former..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:59Published

President Trump Pardons Former San Francisco 49ers Owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. [Video]President Trump Pardons Former San Francisco 49ers Owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

Jackie Ward reports on President Trump granting pardon to former 49ers owner DeBartolo (2-18-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.