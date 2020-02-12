Santa Clarita Man Evacuated From Cruise Ship Off Coast Of Japan Tests Positive For Coronavirus 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:52s - Published Santa Clarita Man Evacuated From Cruise Ship Off Coast Of Japan Tests Positive For Coronavirus A Santa Clarita couple has been placed in isolation in the United States after being evacuated off of a quarantined cruise ship of the coast of Japan over concerns that they might have contracted the novel coronavirus.

Recent related news from verified sources COVID-19 Third Indian crew on Japan cruise ship tests positive *Tokyo:* A third Indian crew on board a cruise ship off the Japanese coast has tested positive for...

Mid-Day - Published 4 days ago



Japan cruise ship coronavirus cases climb to 175, including quarantine officer TOKYO - Another 39 people have tested positive for the coronavirus on the cruise ship Diamond...

WorldNews - Published 1 week ago







