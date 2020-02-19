Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > "Reporting While Black" Panel, Powered By BOLD x Verizon Media

"Reporting While Black" Panel, Powered By BOLD x Verizon Media

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
'Reporting While Black' Panel, Powered By BOLD x Verizon Media

"Reporting While Black" Panel, Powered By BOLD x Verizon Media

Find out the good, the bad and the ugly about what it is like for Black journalists at Verizon Media who are covering the 2020 election.

The panel includes: Lydia Polgren, Editor-In-Chief, HuffPost; Kristin Myers, Sr. Writer, Yahoo Finance; Marquise Francis, National Reporter & Producer and Yahoo News; and Phil Lewis, Editor, HuffPost.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pundits Should Know Black Voters Are Not A Monolith [Video]Pundits Should Know Black Voters Are Not A Monolith

Journalists Lydia Polgreen, Kristin Myers, Marquise Francis and Phil Lewis debunk the myth that all black people share the same perspective and only care about issues that affect their race. BUILD is..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 04:02Published

HuffPost's Lydia Polgreen Speaks On The Challenges Black Journalist Face [Video]HuffPost's Lydia Polgreen Speaks On The Challenges Black Journalist Face

Lydia Polgreen, seasoned journalist and Huffpost's editor-in-chief, discusses how expectations on black journalists have changed over the years and what challenges they still face today. BUILD is a..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 03:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.