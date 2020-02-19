"Reporting While Black" Panel, Powered By BOLD x Verizon Media

Find out the good, the bad and the ugly about what it is like for Black journalists at Verizon Media who are covering the 2020 election.

The panel includes: Lydia Polgren, Editor-In-Chief, HuffPost; Kristin Myers, Sr. Writer, Yahoo Finance; Marquise Francis, National Reporter & Producer and Yahoo News; and Phil Lewis, Editor, HuffPost.