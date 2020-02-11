Tesla's Cybertruck isn't the only EV pickup coming soon

Electric vehicles are having a moment.

More than a million EVs are on American roads today.

And it’s not just cars that are going electric, a growing number of automakers are expanding their EV offerings to include SUVs and light and medium duty pickup trucks as well.

Tesla, Rivian, Ford, GMC, Chevy, Bollinger and Karma have all announced they have fully electric pickups or SUVs in development.