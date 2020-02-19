Vermillion County leaders work to improve the county's emergency services

One wabash valley county is taking a hard look at the state of its emergency services.

That's why leaders in vermillion county, indiana are trying to work together..to make their emergency response faster and more efficent.

Tonight --- vermillion county commissioners and county council members held a joint meeting to discuss their paramedic services.

Right now there's a paramedic level ambulance 24-7 in cayuga and a full time ambulance stationed in clinton.

Plus..a 3rd unit working at a lesser trauma level and fewer hours.

Tonight...leaders looked at the ambulance contract to discuss what it would take to make that third unit "full time" e-m-s.

Where to house the third ambulance?

And how much it would cost for the additional hours and manpower?

The hope is to ultimately save lives and better serve the "entire" county.

"...we can't lose focus of what the true goal is here to provide a paramedic level service quickly to the citizens and visitors of vermillion county and that's the overall goal and that's why this was started last year is to decrease response times and get to those people in need.."

..."so it is up to the council to decide whether or not to spend that money because it was not budgeted for this year..."

Because that third, full-time service was "not" budgeted for this year...it will be up to the county council to approve an appropriation for the unit.

