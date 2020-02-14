NHL Highlights | Canadiens @ Red Wings 02/18/20 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:33s - Published Extended highlights of the Montreal Canadiens at the Detroit Red Wings Extended highlights of the Montreal Canadiens at the Detroit Red Wings

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources NHL-worst Red Wings beat Canadeins 4-3, sweep season series DETROIT (AP) — Andreas Athanasiou scored his second goal with 5:15 remaining in regulation to cap...

Seattle Times - Published 2 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Daniel Vandelac RT @nhl_dtmts: Canadiens vs Red Wings highlights are up at https://t.co/dZDaeAInAn #NHL #GoHabsGo #LGRW 1 hour ago DTMTS Canadiens vs Red Wings highlights are up at https://t.co/dZDaeAInAn #NHL #GoHabsGo #LGRW 1 hour ago joulenesibra Montreal Canadiens vs Detroit Red Wings Hockey | [HD] Highlights Video | 19-Feb | USA | HOCKEY… https://t.co/U61CWQEM1H 6 hours ago Dan Clynick @staclo We can certainly have a first-ever season 4-Game sweep of the Montreal Canadiens. Gotta cherish the few hig… https://t.co/odO4NEIkrw 15 hours ago