School principal says crossing guard gave his life to keep kids safe
Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:05s - Published
12 hours ago < > Embed
School principal says crossing guard gave his life to keep kids safe
School crossing guard Bob Nill, 88, died Tuesday after he was hit by a car near Christ the King School in Kansas City, Kansas.
Recent related news from verified sources
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A crossing guard who died after being hit by a vehicle in Kansas City,... Seattle Times - Published 18 hours ago
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Crossing guard killed in KCK saved 2 lives, principal says
A crossing guard was killed in Kansas City, Kansas, after being struck by a vehicle outside an elementary school on Tuesday morning, authorities said. The principal of the school said the guard saved..
Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:36 Published 16 hours ago
Crossing guard struck by car, killed in KCK
A crossing guard was killed in Kansas City, Kansas, after being struck by a vehicle outside an elementary school on Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:53 Published 22 hours ago