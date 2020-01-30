Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Study Links Mediterranean Diet To Health Benefits In Older People

Study Links Mediterranean Diet To Health Benefits In Older People

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Study Links Mediterranean Diet To Health Benefits In Older People

Study Links Mediterranean Diet To Health Benefits In Older People

Older Europeans who ate a modified Mediterranean diet had more healthy gut bacteria than those who didn't, among other improvements.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

duckaroo3

REBEL ROUSER Study Links Mediterranean Diet To Health Benefits In Older People https://t.co/o71l9bruTX 2 hours ago

AlyssaRDN

Alyssa Haberman Study links Mediterranean diet to improved microbiome https://t.co/0hbH31yXU8 2 hours ago

triciaweir

Tricia Weir Study links Mediterranean diet to improved microbiome https://t.co/pnD9XbRbOU 5 hours ago

LayneWorldRD

Layne Lieberman, RD Study links Mediterranean diet to improved microbiome https://t.co/8Yjgb3Auxy Gift my award winning lifestyle cookb… https://t.co/wsZbrWfHTG 8 hours ago

PCOSnutrition

PCOS Nutrition Study links Mediterranean diet to improved microbiome https://t.co/y3wh2WzLsf 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mediterranean Diet May Help Curb Cognitive Decline: Study [Video]Mediterranean Diet May Help Curb Cognitive Decline: Study

Scientists say sticking to a Mediterranean diet--one rich in nuts, fruits, vegetables, and fish--may help curb cognitive decline in the elderly.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:49Published

Want To Live A Longer, Happier Life? Ditch The Car Commute [Video]Want To Live A Longer, Happier Life? Ditch The Car Commute

Business Insider reports people who bike to work have a 13% reduction early death rates compared to drivers. That's according to new research examining the transportation habits of 3.5 million New..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.