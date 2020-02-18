NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman Awake And Talking After Daytona 500 Crash

Global  

Ryan Newman's racing team said he was awake and talking after he crashed during the final turn in Monday night's Daytona 500.
Motorsport: NASCAR driver Ryan Newman awake, speaking after horrific crash

Motorsport: NASCAR driver Ryan Newman awake, speaking after horrific crashNASCAR driver Ryan Newman is awake and speaking with family and doctors a day after his horrific...
New Zealand Herald - Published

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman awake, speaking after Daytona 500 crash


Chicago S-T - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

After Horrific Daytona 500 Wreck, Injured Newman 'Awake And Speaking' [Video]After Horrific Daytona 500 Wreck, Injured Newman "Awake And Speaking"

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is "awake and speaking" after suffering serious injuries in a horror crash during the Daytona 500. Newman, 42, was injured in a last-lap wreck in Monday's race at Daytona..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman In Serious Condition After Daytona 500 Crash [Video]NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman In Serious Condition After Daytona 500 Crash

Newman is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to his racing team.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:05Published

