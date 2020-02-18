NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman Awake And Talking After Daytona 500 Crash

Ryan Newman's racing team said he was awake and talking after he crashed during the final turn in Monday night's Daytona 500.

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is awake and speaking with family and doctors a day after his horrific...

#UmsportsXtre ™ 🇳🇱 (🌍INT) RT @autosport : Ryan Newman's Rousch Fenway team says the injured NASCAR driver is "awake and speaking" in hospital following his horror Day… 11 minutes ago

𝓜𝓲𝓽𝓬𝓱 RT @NASCARonNBC : No driver listed with No. 6 Cup car on preliminary entry list for @LVMotorSpeedway . #NASCAR https://t.co/LDwWyWSHCv https:… 5 minutes ago

bella.tmg RT @cnni : NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin and his team's owner have apologized for celebrating their Daytona 500 win in the wake of Ryan Newman'… 3 minutes ago

DanAuito RT @Q172018 : #NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is "awake and speaking with his family" according to Roush Fenway Racing a day after his terrifying… 3 minutes ago

Keely Eyal 🌈🕊 RT @jennfranconews : #NEW : NASCAR says driver Ryan Newman is in serious condition after suffering non life threatening injuries in a fiery c… 2 minutes ago

✝️🇺🇸Rose ⭐️⭐️⭐️ #IStandWGenFlynn🇺🇸✝️ RT @smalltownandrew : Moment NASCAR driver Ryan Newman, 42, is pulled from 200mph crash wreckage as Corey LaJoie describes smashing into him… 17 seconds ago