Sidney Crosby's power-play goal

Patric Hornqvist takes Jared McCann's pass on the rush and finds Sidney Crosby, who scores on the power play to extend the Penguins' lead
vit_julia

PRINCEssssss RT @StarSports: Sidney Crosby and the Penguins power play make easy work of the Leafs https://t.co/mHyICK48FD 19 minutes ago

StarSports

Toronto Star Sports Sidney Crosby and the Penguins power play make easy work of the Leafs https://t.co/mHyICK48FD 30 minutes ago

mapleleaf_fanly

Maple Leafs Report Sidney Crosby and the Penguins power play make easy work of the Leafs #TMLTalk https://t.co/yDPji44q1B https://t.co/adq8c0Jc2d 41 minutes ago

leaftweets1

leaftweets Sidney Crosby and the Penguins power play make easy work of the Leafs https://t.co/ZhYyKH0zBs 45 minutes ago

EdCleary1

Ed Cleary Power play lifts ⁦@penguins⁩ past Toronto and into first place in Metropolitan Division. @pittsburghpg https://t.co/B580nvFpLj 1 hour ago

lauren_starr25

got the coronavirus 🤒 RT @mattvensel: #Pens win, 5-2. Four points for Sidney Crosby. Pens 3-for-3 on the power play. Anthony Angello's first NHL goal. Pretty eve… 1 hour ago

mattvensel

Matt Vensel #Pens win, 5-2. Four points for Sidney Crosby. Pens 3-for-3 on the power play. Anthony Angello's first NHL goal. Pretty eventful night. 1 hour ago

Elec_Christian

Christian 🏒🥅 RT @kristen_shilton: sidney crosby scores on the power play. 4-0 pittsburgh. 3 hours ago


