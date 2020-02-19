Salka town hall

Along the details.

121st district assemblyman john salka held a town hall meeting at laurens central school this evening.

He wanted to hear from his constituents and to update them on what's happening in albany.

Some of the topics that were discussed included the state budget deficit, education, the legalization of marijuana, and bail reform.

"we want to make sure people who are poor should spend no longer in jail than those who are wealthy.

That's just wrong.

We need to speed up the court system so people spend less time in jail."

The assemblyman also talked about economic development in central new york, as well as the lack of cell and internet service in rural areas.

The village