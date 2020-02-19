RPS considers earlier start times

Thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 at 10á i'm katie lange.

And i'm george mallet./// new tonight at ten á rochester public schools taking on a conversation happening across the nation.

New at ten should the school day start later to let children get more sleep?

Rápás is considering the move... but with it comes more costs and schedule changes districtáwide.

Kimt news 3's isabella basco was at tonight's board meeting and joins us with what school leaders think.

Isabella?

Katie and george á the district has it narrowed down to two options.

One would add more bus routes and cost more money... the other wouldn't add cost but would reduce class times.

I'm finding out what people think.xxx "a massive puzzleá" that's what one school board member called figuring out possible new schedules for the school year.

Would letting kids sleep later help them succeed?

Parent danny solis thinks it's a great idea.

"teenagers, middle schoolers and high schoolers are more awake in the evenings and at night than they are super early in the morning.

It would give them a better shot of what they are there for, which is to get educated."

Solis sympathizes with students facing long, demanding days.

"brutal to think you have to get up, get ready, wolf some breakfast down and get there in the street and catch that bus and then you throw in the cold and ice and slippery conditions.

It becomes a mess."

Superintenden t michael munoz supports the notion of letting students get more sleep.

"we try to accomodate á there's a lot of research over several years that secondary students need to start later."

But one elementary school teacher speaking offá camera said: the school board voted to not take action tonight on voting on either option for the district.

They will revisit this again at some point.

Live in rochester ib kimt news 3.

Thanks isabella.

There's no specific date for when the district will return to this matter./// the school board