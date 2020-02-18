indiana beach closes

Us.

For some its shocking - for others they saw it coming almost a century of food, fun and family is gone from indiana beach.

The amusement park is closed indefinitely and all that will remain are the memories.

I talked to white county's president of economic development who says this was a punch in the gut.

Nats phone ringing 4 secs "i've got a lot of phone call i have to make."

In his seven year career as white county's economic development president randy mitchell says he did not think this was a phone call he was going to have to make.

Sot: apex parks group made the decision to close indiana beach.

After more than almost a century of operation the amusement park will stay like this... (silence) empty... apex parks group could not find a buyer for indiana beach sot: they just were not successful in finding anybody so that's what lead them to this decision.

The decision has community members on social media in an uproar.

Sot: " it means everything.

It is the cornerstone of our economic development engine."

Show tweets fade into commercial jb: the old 1996 indiana beach jingle there's more than corn in indiana now it's without an operating amusement park 30 miles north of lafayette in monticello john walker owns the arbor lights resort.

It butts up against the property line of indiana beach.

Sot: right in my backyard...theyre in my yard.

Walker says this decision did not surprise him at all.

Sot: people complain all the time.

They kept raising the prices.

Couldnt even go in there and walk around.

He knows indiana beach was a cornerstone for the community.

Sot: i hate see them go actually because for this town it was there livelihood.

A livelihood lost but a silver lining.

Apex parks group told mitchell there will be a information soon regarding the status of employees, the rides and what's to come for than moore than 300 acres space.

Mitchell told news 18 apex parks group is looking into disassembling the rides and giving them to their other amusement parks.

We will stay on top of this story and any developments will come on-air and online at wlfi.com the man responsible for several