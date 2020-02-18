Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > indiana beach closes

indiana beach closes

Video Credit: WLFI - Published < > Embed
indiana beach closesindiana beach closes
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

indiana beach closes

Us.

For some its shocking - for others they saw it coming almost a century of food, fun and family is gone from indiana beach.

The amusement park is closed indefinitely and all that will remain are the memories.

I talked to white county's president of economic development who says this was a punch in the gut.

Nats phone ringing 4 secs "i've got a lot of phone call i have to make."

In his seven year career as white county's economic development president randy mitchell says he did not think this was a phone call he was going to have to make.

Sot: apex parks group made the decision to close indiana beach.

After more than almost a century of operation the amusement park will stay like this... (silence) empty... apex parks group could not find a buyer for indiana beach sot: they just were not successful in finding anybody so that's what lead them to this decision.

The decision has community members on social media in an uproar.

Sot: " it means everything.

It is the cornerstone of our economic development engine."

Show tweets fade into commercial jb: the old 1996 indiana beach jingle there's more than corn in indiana now it's without an operating amusement park 30 miles north of lafayette in monticello john walker owns the arbor lights resort.

It butts up against the property line of indiana beach.

Sot: right in my backyard...theyre in my yard.

Walker says this decision did not surprise him at all.

Sot: people complain all the time.

They kept raising the prices.

Couldnt even go in there and walk around.

He knows indiana beach was a cornerstone for the community.

Sot: i hate see them go actually because for this town it was there livelihood.

A livelihood lost but a silver lining.

Apex parks group told mitchell there will be a information soon regarding the status of employees, the rides and what's to come for than moore than 300 acres space.

Mitchell told news 18 apex parks group is looking into disassembling the rides and giving them to their other amusement parks.

We will stay on top of this story and any developments will come on-air and online at wlfi.com the man responsible for several



Recent related news from verified sources

After nearly 100 years, Indiana amusement park to close, with rides moving to other parks

An Indiana community Tuesday learned the Indiana Beach amusement park is closing after nearly 100...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

1HeyArnold

Nalababy☮️ RT @FOX59: JUST IN Indiana Beach is closing its doors after 94 years of operation. https://t.co/MwqmQJeLlK 4 minutes ago

Cra5hD

Cra5hD0wn321 RT @FOX59: There may be "more than corn in Indiana," but there is one fewer amusement park.​ https://t.co/gD7GzOhdCC 46 minutes ago

john38103

john38103 RT @ChiPartyAunt: Looks like it’s back to just corn in Indiana. https://t.co/YciPqdV52c 48 minutes ago

VeranaStark

Verana Stark Indiana Beach closes after nearly a century of operation – FOX59 https://t.co/wYENZZiEVj 48 minutes ago

lmelisabeth

lauran RT @KholderfHR: One could now say, there is nothing but corn, in Indiana. https://t.co/H41jhQ4cVp 1 hour ago

laddiecomehome1

laddiecomehome RT @WGNNews: In operation since 1926, longtime amusement park Indiana Beach has closed, according to reports.​ https://t.co/tYGUn0WuDj 1 hour ago

ChiPartyAunt

Chicago Party Aunt Looks like it’s back to just corn in Indiana. https://t.co/YciPqdV52c 1 hour ago

ScottPrim1

Scott and Melissa RT @MelissaCrash: JUST IN: Indiana Beach closes after nearly a century of operation. This makes me sad... so many memories here from my chi… 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Indiana Beach closes after nearly a century [Video]Indiana Beach closes after nearly a century

The lakeside resort was opened by the Spackman family in 1926.

Credit: WLFIPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.