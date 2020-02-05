Global  

Coronavirus Latest: 26 People In Westchester Quarantined As a Precaution

Coronavirus Latest: 26 People In Westchester Quarantined As a Precaution

Coronavirus Latest: 26 People In Westchester Quarantined As a Precaution

More than two dozen people in Westchester County have been quarantined after possible exposure to novel coronavirus; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
