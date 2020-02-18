Trump Commutes Prison Sentence Of Former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich, Issues Other Pardons
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:45s - Published
2 minutes ago < > Embed
Trump Commutes Prison Sentence Of Former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich, Issues Other Pardons
Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich is a free man.
He was released from prison Tuesday after President Donald Trump commuted his prison sentence and issued other pardons; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Recent related news from verified sources
President Donald Trump has gone on a clemency blitz, commuting the 14-year prison sentence of former... USATODAY.com - Published 7 hours ago Also reported by • France 24
Rod Blagojevich walked out of prison Tuesday after President Donald Trump cut short the 14-year... IndiaTimes - Published 2 hours ago
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources