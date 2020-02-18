Global  

Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy In Wake Of Child Sex Abuse Claims

The Boy Scouts of America have been around for more than 100 years and are one of the biggest youth organizations in the country.
Boy Scouts of America Files for Bankruptcy Protection Under Wave of Sex Abuse Lawsuits - Reports


Also reported by •Reuters•FOXNews.com•WorldNews•BBC News•Newsy•CBS News•Telegraph.co.uk•Independent


Facing a Wave of Sex-Abuse Claims, Boy Scouts of America Files for Bankruptcy

The nonprofit group, which counts more than two million youth participants, follows Catholic dioceses...
Also reported by •WorldNews•BBC News•Newsy•Reuters•CBS News•Telegraph.co.uk•Independent•Daily Caller



jamesboyett

James Boyett RT @cjtruth: Boy Scouts of America, hobbled by multiple sex-abuse lawsuits, files for bankruptcy protection https://t.co/jXNXR18zDP 5 seconds ago

FOXLA

FOX 11 Los Angeles Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy protection https://t.co/KDT5m5Ul2O Via @Newzysteph 15 seconds ago

xkrxoqd

that lynx RT @rooshv: Get woke, go broke. https://t.co/YoykeSAlF2 2 minutes ago

fran_ell

fran_ell RT @Corey_Feldman: JUST IN CASE ANY1 HAS ANY QUESTION AS 2 Y NOW? Y I CHOSE 2 EXPOSE THIS? Y AM I WORKING W ⁦⁦@CHILD_USA⁩ 2 FIGHT 4 ABOLISH… 2 minutes ago

poandpo

POST Online Media Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy after***scandals, $1 billion in liabilities https://t.co/a4RU4UqxKT… https://t.co/Xs2hZZO70f 2 minutes ago

sleepywatchers

floating RT @DJTosin: Since @NBCNews wont tell you what’s good. https://t.co/0sCVtK2PIW 3 minutes ago

Way2gosassy

Connie RT @ToBeSafeNSound: Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy amid sexual abuse claims https://t.co/tgLNEqCWBc 3 minutes ago

zelixwolf

ヘリックス (Missin' Lost Lands🦖🦕🌌🌋) RT @FOX29philly: #BREAKING: Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy protection after barrage of***abuse lawsuits. The Chapter 11 filin… 4 minutes ago


Local Boy Scout chapters thriving despite bankruptcy filing by national organization [Video]Local Boy Scout chapters thriving despite bankruptcy filing by national organization

For more than a century, local Boy Scout chapters have operated independently, so that means they aren’t on the hook when it comes to the bankruptcy filing by the Boy Scouts of America.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:45Published

Boy Scouts Of America Seeks To Boost Support For Abuse Victims [Video]Boy Scouts Of America Seeks To Boost Support For Abuse Victims

The Boy Scouts are teaming up in a five-year partnership with 1in6, a national nonprofit that provides various resources and support services to male survivors of sexual abuse.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:31Published

