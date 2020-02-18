Global  

HCSO Sheriff Chronister and Bucs legend Derrick Brooks witness Trump pardon Eddie DeBartolo Jr. at White House

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister and Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Derrick Brooks were spotted in the Oval Office as President Donald Trump issued a pardon to businessman and former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr.
