How you can help two deputies recovering from injuries

A TREASURE COAST COMMUNITY'SCOMING TOGETHER - HELPING TWODEPUTIES IN THEIR TIME OFNEED.

THE MARTIN COUNTYDEPUTIES WERE HURT SERVING THECOMMUNITY IN TWO SEPERATECASES.

NOW A LITTLE HELP COULDGO A LONG WAY IN THEIRRECOVERIES.

WPTV NEWSCHANNEL5'S MEGHAN MCROBERTS WITH HOYOU CAN HELP..<< LOOKLIVE: THE OWNER OF JONSMITH SUBS REACHED OUT TO THESHERIFFTROOPER JOSPEH BULLOCK WKILLED IN THE LINE OF DUTY& HEWANTED TO SEE IF THERE WSOMETHING HE COULD.

THESHERIFFNAMES OF TWO DEPUTIES WHOCOULD USE THE SUPPORT.

PKGAPRIL 22, 2019... UNDERCOVERDETECTIVE ZEKE SPENCE& WASPART OF A TEAM& CRACKING DOWNON DRUGS IN HOBE SOUND.“WETARGET INDIVIDUALS RESPONSIBLEFOR SELLING NARCOTICS, USERSAND PEOPLE RESPONSIBLE FOROVERDOSES” THEY MOVED INTO ANAREA NEAR US 1 AND PETTWAY&WITHIN SECONDS OF ARRIVING -SPENCE SAYS A CAR TOOK OFF.“IT WAS SUSPICIOUS TO USBECAUSE WE TARGET THESE AREAS,WE SEE PEOPLE COME IN AND OUTAND QUICKLY LEAVE THE AREA."DETECTIVES PULLED OVER THEDRIVER AND START SEARCHING TVEHICLE.

THAT'S WHEN THEDRIVER TOOK OFF.“WE RANAPPROXIMATELY 100 YARDS” THEYGOT NEAR AN INTERSECTION -WHEN A CAR TURNED NEAR THEM.SPENCE AND THE SUSPECT HIT THECAR'S FRONT BUMPER.“WE ENDEDUP TUSSLING AND GOING TO THEGROUND.

AFTER WE GOT HIM INHANDCUFFS, I COULDNI REALIZED SOMETHING WASWRONG.

MY PARTNER ACTUALLYFELT MY PANT LEG AND MY BONEWAS STICKING OUT“ HIS LEG-SHATTERED.

NOW 4 SURGERIESLATER - HE'S STILL IN PHYSICALTHERAPY..

WORKING LIGHT DUTY..DESPITE HIS DRIVE TO GET BACKIN THE MIX.“I MISS IT, I MISIT DEARLY” DEPUTY SHAWNGREEN& WAS OFF-DUTY IN JANUARYWHEN HE STOPPED TO HELP ADRIVER IN A ROLLOVER CRASH..BUT GREEN WAS STRUCK BYPASSING CAR.

THE DEPUTY'SSTILL RECOVERING FROM BROKBONES AND SERIOUS FACIALINJURIES.“AS LAW ENFORCEMENTOFFICERS, WE MAKE MOST OF OURLIVING OFF OVERTIME.

BOTH OFUS BEING HURT, WEDO THAT.

WHO KNOWS FOR DEPUTYGREEN, BUT FOR ME, ITBEEN A YEAR” THATCOMMUNITY IS STEPPING UP TOSUPPORT BOTH MEN.“HOPEFULLYGET BACK OUT THERE SOONER THANLATER” TAG: THERE ARE TWOUPCOMING FUNDRAISERS FOR THEDEPUTIES.

ONE ON FEBRUARY 27THAT JON SMITH SUBS ON MONTEREYROAD IN MARTIN COUNTY.

THESECOND IS MARCH 1ST - THEPIPERHOLD A HOMETOWN HEROHAVE ALL THE DETAILS OWPTV.COM