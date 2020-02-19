Missing FVSU student fits description of body found

Take place ... good evening and thanks for joining us for 41nbc news at 11:00.

I'm tucker sargent.

Our top story tonight at 11: a body that matches the description of a missing fort valley student was found late this afternoon in crawford county.

Authorities held a news conference near the scene.

41 nbc's rashaad vann joins us now with the latest.

Rashaad.

According to law enforcement, the body that fits the description of 23-year-old anitra gunn was found in crawford county, near the peach- crawford county line.

I spoke with the peach county sheriff and the georgia bureau of investigation about what led them to the body.

Deese: you know this started, pretty much full time saturday morning and then monday morning we formed a task force.

Peach county sheriff terry deese c1 3 b13 says, deputies went back to c1 3 b13 crawford county tuesday looking for more evidence after finding the bumper sheriff deese says