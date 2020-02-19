Global  

Missing FVSU student fits description of body found

Missing FVSU student fits description of body foundA body that fits the description of Anitra Gunn, was found Tuesday.
Missing FVSU student fits description of body found

Take place ... good evening and thanks for joining us for 41nbc news at 11:00.

I'm tucker sargent.

Our top story tonight at 11: a body that matches the description of a missing fort valley student was found late this afternoon in crawford county.

Authorities held a news conference near the scene.

41 nbc's rashaad vann joins us now with the latest.

Rashaad.

According to law enforcement, the body that fits the description of 23-year-old anitra gunn was found in crawford county, near the peach- crawford county line.

I spoke with the peach county sheriff and the georgia bureau of investigation about what led them to the body.

Deese: you know this started, pretty much full time saturday morning and then monday morning we formed a task force.

Peach county sheriff terry deese c1 3 b13 says, deputies went back to c1 3 b13 crawford county tuesday looking for more evidence after finding the bumper sheriff deese says



Remains found believed to be missing Georgia college student; boyfriend arrested

Authorities in Georgia arrested the boyfriend of Anitra Gunn, a 23-year-old college student whose...
FOXNews.com - Published


