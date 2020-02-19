2/19/20 SCORES: Pioneers take down Houghton in men's and women's basketball, women clinch spot in E8

To lock k down a playoff spot as they hosted houghton.

Highlights from that and the men's game...next.

Good evening!

Big night on the hardwoodor theutica coege pioer thmen's a women's hoops teams taking on houghton at clark athletic center.

For the women - it's simple - win and you're in.

A victory over the highlanders tonight would officially clinch them a spot in the empire eight conference tournament.

Final home game for u-c.

--- eayirst quarter - whitesboro grad petrina demarco gets the pioneers on the board with a three pointer.

--- then next possession - brigid johndrow can't find a look so takes it herself and drives through the lane for two.

Utica opened up 5-zip.

--- after houghton scores its first points of the game - nicolette conkin responds - powering to the paint and getting the roll.

16 points tonight for the senior guard.

--- four minutes in - johndrow with one of her seven assists.

Pretty back door feed to s sydney przygoda for the easy bank-in.

The sophomore had 18 points and ten assists to lead the way.

--- after the highlanders took a one-point lead towards the end of the first - u-c went on a run to start the second.

Johndrow dropping a three from the corner.

She put in 17 tonight.

--- then it's demarco with the triple from the top of the key.

11 points for the former warrior.

Men's team in the stands loving it!

...a 12-0 run for the pioneers gives them a lead they would maintain throughout.

Utica stamps their ticket to the postseason - winning 68-61.

Prior to that - on the men's side - pioneers looking to hang on to the third spot in the e-8 as the tournament nears.

Kobe lufkin gets them on the board with two of his 14 points.

--- second half - u-c up by 24 and rolling.

Hunter remley - on a break - throw it down young fella.

The senior had eight - none louder than that one.

--- a couple of minutes later - after darius hopkins lays it in for two of his team leading 17 - chris green with the immediate steal and grown man work on the boards as he puts it in and the foul... ...what a night at the clark as the pioneers demolish the highlanders with a 94-66 win.

Other college hoops tonight - suny morrisville tops keuka 87-71.

--- suny oneonta falls to suny oswego 81-76.

Women's side - junior alexis campbell drops 24 points - including the 1,000th of her career in a 69-56 neac win over keuka.

Junior college ranks tonight - nationally- ranked number nine herkimer college men top schenectady county 85-34 to improve to 20-6.

High school boys - oriskany beat herkimer 81-64.

Steven armstrong with 17 - one of four redskins players in double digits.

--- tough night for poland in richfield springs -