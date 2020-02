Boys state tournament and MAIS action

THE FIRST ROUND OF THEIRSTATE TOURNAMENTS.

WE START AT RAYMON AS THERANGERS HOSTED MOSS POINT FORTHE FIRST ROUND OF THE 4A STATETOURNAMENT.RAYMOND LOOKING TO EXTEND THEIRLEAD THEYDO AS KEARIUS STIMAGE GETS THEREBOUND ANDCOMPLETES THE STRONG PUTBACK.MOSS POINT WOULD RESPOND.LEDARIUS WASHINGTON WITH A NICEFEED TO KIKIFORD.BUT HERE COME THE RANGERS.JORDANMARSHALL GOES BEHIND THE BACK,GETS OUT ONTHE BREAK AND JABARIE SCORESOVER THREEDEFENDERS.

THAT TOUGH.

RANGERSWIN74-38 AND ARE ON TO THE SECONDROUND.

AND HERE'S THE RESULT BETWEENTHE WINGFIELD FALCONS AND EASTCENTRAL HORNETS.

WINGFIELD WINSBIG 85- 47.

THEY USED A RUNNINCLOCK IN THE SECOND HALF.WINGFIELD''S HEAD COACH TALKEDABOUTHIS TEAM ADVANCING TO THE SECONDROUND.AND HARTFIELD ACADEMY IS HOSTINGTHE 4A STATETOURNAMENT.

THE HAWKS GIRLS TEAMTOOKON STARKVILLE ACADEMY FOR THEIRFIRST ROUND MATCHUP.CARLEY WALKER GETS THE HAWKS ONTHEBOARD AS THEY TRAILED EARLY ONBUT THEY GOTIT GOING AFTER THAT.HELENA ROE HITS THE TOUGH LEANERIN THEPAINT AND HARTFIELD HAS THELEAD.MORE FROM THE HAWKS.

MIA WHEELERSAVES THEBALL AFTER A MISS AND MACIEROGERS IS RIGHTHERE TO RECEIVE IT AND SHESCORES.

HARTFIELD ADVANCES ANDWINS 56-30.

THEYPLAY BROOKHAVEN ON FRIDAY.

AND HERE ARE OTHER SCORES.

THEBRUINS OF ST.

JOSEPH'S WIN THERIFIRST ROUND GAME.SAINT ANDREWS DEFEATS TYERTOWN76-54.JACKSON PREP WINS 47- 26 OVERCOPIAH.CLINTON DEFEATS OXFORD.

PISGAHWINS 52-44 OVER EAST WEBSTER ANDMADISON CENTRAL ALSO WIN 73-53OVERHERNANDO